Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. 2,173,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,121. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

