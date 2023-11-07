Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 100,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $119,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.