Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 102,899 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,899 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $351,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

