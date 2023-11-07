Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,672,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.38% of CSX worth $261,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

