Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $122,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

