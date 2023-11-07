Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $225,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

