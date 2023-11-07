Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $129.16 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $129,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,566. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $333.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.96. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $260.12 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

