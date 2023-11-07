Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $271.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.63% of Dominion Energy worth $271,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

