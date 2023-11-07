Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $369.74 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301,030 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.48% of Southern worth $369,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

