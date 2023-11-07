Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $384.94 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,864 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $384,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.40.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.37. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

