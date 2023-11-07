Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.74% of Cheniere Energy worth $271,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

LNG opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.