Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 130,357 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,357 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.51% of CBRE Group worth $128,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.