Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,543,577 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 2.13% of Alliant Energy worth $281,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

