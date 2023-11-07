Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $191,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

YUMC opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

