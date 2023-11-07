Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,883 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

