Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $149,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $441.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

