Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

