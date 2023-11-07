Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,250 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

