Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,853 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

