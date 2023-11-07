Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.87 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

