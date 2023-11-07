Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

