Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,687,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,184,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

