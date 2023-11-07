Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $215.94 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.