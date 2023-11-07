Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,497.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.