Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FIW stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

