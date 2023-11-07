Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,537 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

