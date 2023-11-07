Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,568 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.58 and a 200-day moving average of $251.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

