Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.3 %

SPTN stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $815.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

