Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,274 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

