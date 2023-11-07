Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %

Nucor stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

