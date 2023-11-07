Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ciena by 216.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,855. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

