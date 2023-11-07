Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

