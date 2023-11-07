Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $35.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.84%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

