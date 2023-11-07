Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Momentus to post earnings of ($7.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Momentus Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Momentus has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $84,052.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,727 shares in the company, valued at $918,808.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,609 shares of company stock valued at $298,881. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 707,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Earnings History for Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)

