Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Momentus to post earnings of ($7.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Momentus has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Momentus

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $84,052.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,727 shares in the company, valued at $918,808.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,609 shares of company stock valued at $298,881. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 707,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.