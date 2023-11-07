Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Momentus to post earnings of ($7.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Momentus Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Momentus has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Momentus
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 707,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Momentus
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
