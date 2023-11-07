Monaco Asset Management SAM Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 280.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 2,173,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,190,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
