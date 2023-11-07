Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,408,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. 2,221,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181,426. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

