Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 20,426 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $6,730,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

