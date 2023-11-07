Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 567,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,970. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.