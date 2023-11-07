Morgan Stanley Increases Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of UDMY opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,445,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,697.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,212 shares of company stock worth $1,508,055. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Udemy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

