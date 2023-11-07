Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 190.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

