Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

