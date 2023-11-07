Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 473 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.87.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

