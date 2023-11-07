Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

