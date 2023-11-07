Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,625. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

