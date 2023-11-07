Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VBK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.84. 53,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

