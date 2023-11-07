Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 98,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,556. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.