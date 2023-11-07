Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 108,110 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 6.97% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $52,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,666,000.

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,592. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

