Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 16.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $81,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $284.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,764. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

