Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.96.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
