Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

